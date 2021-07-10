LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville group is taking on the Ohio River.
The 502 Dragon Boat Community is starting its weekly practices. The first was open to the public this weekend with a meet and greet, and a boat christening and naming for the group's newest dragon boat.
Dozens gathered at the River Park Marina Saturday, where members christened and named their new 40-foot dragon boat "Unity."
Dragon boating is a team water sport that has been around for hundreds of years. It takes 22 people to power a dragon boat.
"Beginners are totally welcome. We have a lot of people who come out here and have never been on a dragon boat before. That's totally normal, we'll help get you started, Erin Kelleher, a volunteer and executive director for the Dragon Boat community, said.
"I really appreciate that besides the fitness and the mental and social aspects. Its all about community — coming together — everybody gets close on the dragon boat."
Those looking to get active can join the new community by clicking here.
