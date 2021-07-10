LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville group is taking on the Ohio River.

The 502 Dragon Boat Community is starting its weekly practices. The first was open to the public this weekend with a meet and greet, and a boat christening and naming for the group's newest dragon boat.

Dozens gathered at the River Park Marina Saturday, where members christened and named their new 40-foot dragon boat "Unity."

Dragon boating is a team water sport that has been around for hundreds of years. It takes 22 people to power a dragon boat.

"Beginners are totally welcome. We have a lot of people who come out here and have never been on a dragon boat before. That's totally normal, we'll help get you started, Erin Kelleher, a volunteer and executive director for the Dragon Boat community, said. 

"I really appreciate that besides the fitness and the mental and social aspects. Its all about community  coming together  everybody gets close on the dragon boat."

Those looking to get active can join the new community by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags