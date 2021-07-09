LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville group is taking on the Ohio River.
The 502 Dragon Boat Community is starting its weekly practices. The first is open to the public this weekend with a meet and greet, and a boat christening and naming for the group's newest dragon boat.
Dragon boating is a team water sport that has been around for hundreds of years. It takes 22 people to power a dragon boat.
Those looking to get active can join the new community on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the River Park Marina, Gate F, Slip F24. The group is asking for RSVPs, to do so click here.
For more information about Saturday's event, click here. To read more about 502 Dragon Boat, click here.
