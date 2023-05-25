LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Are you looking for something to do this holiday weekend? The 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular starts Friday.
This free event runs through Monday in the West Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center. More than 600 booths will be filled with antiques, electronics, clothes, arts and crafts and much more.
It's often voted among the top 10 flea markets in the U.S.
It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Parking is half off with a purchase inside.
