LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students around Louisville can get ready for school.
The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services is donating $200,000 for school supplies like backpacks, folders, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons and rulers to be given out at seven back-to-school events in the coming weeks. Neighborhood Place and other community partners are holding the events.
According to a news release, the funding is from a special allocation of federal Community Services Block Grant-CARES funding. Local businesses, churches, schools and individual donors are also providing the supplies.
"We know the COVID-19 pandemic has made the last couple years extremely hard for many families in our community," Tameka Laird, Director of Louisville Metro RCS, said in a news release. "School supplies can get expensive, and we're proud this special allocation of federal CSBG funds will provide thousands of students with the supplies they need to achieve more this school year."
List of events include:
- Saturday, July 23
- Back to School Festival at Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Highway, 9 a.m. to noon
- Tuesday, July 26
- Back to School Event at DuValle Education Center and Carter Elementary, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 30
- Back to School Bash at Olmsted Academy North, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 2
- Back to School Event at Charmoli Center Neighborhood Place, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 4
- Back to School Fest at First Gethsemane Center for Family Development, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 5
- Back to School Festival at Northwest Neighborhood Place at The Academy at Shawnee, 9 a.m. to noon
- Saturday, Aug. 6
- Back to School Festival at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To find a neighborhood place, call Metro311 or click here.
