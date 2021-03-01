LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 7-year-old boy is on a mission to get rescue pets recognized as the official state pet.
According to a report by LEX 18, a bill inspired by Ethan Branscum, age 7, passed in the Kentucky House last year and is now on to the Senate.
Branscum is known for his love of animals. For the past year, he has been writing letters, hoping to get a state senator to support his big idea.
A similar letter tugged on the heart strings of Representative Joe Graviess last year, when Ethan, who was seven at the time, wrote him about his bill that would recognize all rescue pets as the official state pet. Branscum says his hope is that people would adopt more animals in the state.
"Some of those pets have to be put down because there's not enough room to have them," Ethan said. "The shelters get overflowed. But I think that if more pets were adopted, that would mean less pets would have to be put down."
Although House Bill 27 passed with flying colors last January, this year, the Bill needs to be passed in the Agriculture Committee, where Senator Adrienne Southworth is sponsoring the Bill.
"Ethan is a great example of learning the process," Senator Southworth said. "He's like, 'Okay, we've got to get it into a committee, okay, we've got to have a hearing.' You know how many people know the process of having to get into a committee and getting a hearing? Contacting your representative, and your senator, and all of this?"
Despite unforeseen obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing has stopped Ethan.
"I think we should all treat rescue pets like we would be treated," Ethan said. "Basically, put us into their shoes. Or should I say paws?"
