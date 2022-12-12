LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled to begin this week.
Starting at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge will close.
That means drivers won't be able to use the Sherman Minton to get from New Albany to Louisville until 4 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.
The I-64 east entrance ramp from West Spring Street in downtown New Albany and the I-64 east to Interstate 264 ramp will also be closed during that time. Westbound lanes of I-64 crossing the bridge will remain open.
The scheduled detour for the closure will take drivers onto Interstates 265 and 65.
The closure comes at the start of the second phase of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project. Crews finished the first phase last week, completing the first half of the eastbound deck of the bridge.
Crews prepared the bridge for the second phase of work over the weekend, shifting the driving lane on the bottom, eastbound deck from the right lane to the left lane. The traffic configuration in place on the upper, westbound deck will remain the same.
Phase Two of the bridge project includes painting, steel repairs and replacing the rest of the eastbound deck. The project consists of five phases and is expected to be finished in late 2023.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
For more information about the project and for updates, click here. To look at the construction timeline for the project, click here.
Related Stories:
- Weekend EB lane closures on Sherman Minton Bridge begin 2 weeks of commuter headaches
- Sherman Minton Bridge project officials release tentative schedule of closures for remainder of year
- New traffic patterns now in effect on Sherman Minton bridge
- New Albany businesses prepare for change in Sherman Minton traffic patterns
- Sherman Minton Bridge plan details construction phases, lane closures
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.