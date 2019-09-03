LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donations are needed to help care for 20 abandoned kittens found in Floyd County.
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League (FCARL) posted on Facebook that the kittens are only around six weeks old. Right now, a good Samaritan is taking care of them until they're old enough to be spayed or neutered and put up for adoption.
Many of the kittens have upper respiratory symptoms, so the organization is helping out financially. But, the organization relies solely on donations, so it's asking the community to pitch in.
To make a donation, you can head to FCARL's Facebook page by clicking here. There is also a link to donate in the Facebook post above. Donations can also be accepted through their website here, in person at the New Albany Animal Shelter, or by mail to: FCARL, PO Box 285, New Albany, In. 47151.
