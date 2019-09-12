JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new park planned for Jeffersonville won't just give residents an excuse to exercise.
Mayor Mike Moore says 14-acres at the corner of Charlestown Pike and Woehrle Road will transform into a new park, which will have a retention pond to help alleviate area storm water drainage problems.
The park will be named Shirley's Arbor in honor of the land's former owners, John and Shirley Woehrle.
The park will have a half-mile, paved walking trail with five exercise stations. It's expected to be completed sometime next year.
