LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police and emergency responders will swarm a medical campus in downtown Louisville tomorrow - but it's only a drill.
The active shooter drill will take place at the University of Louisville Health Sciences Center campus on South Preston Street, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Instructional Building and the H-S-C Plaza.
Students and staff from the medical school, along with LMPD, SWAT, the fire department and emergency management will all participate.
Simulated gunshots and explosions are part of the drill, so the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.
