CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Activities are slowly resuming at the Harrison County Animal Shelter after a misconduct investigation prompted the firing of the director and the resignations of three employees.
With too few employees left to keep the shelter running, it was shut down for three weeks.
But on Tuesday morning, four new employees were on hand to fill the vacancies, and things were slowly but surely getting back to normal. Officials have hopes that the shelter will be back in full operation sometime next week.
Since Harrison County Animal Control closed earlier this month, Harrison County Commissioner Charlie Crawford has worked diligently to replace the staff and improve operations at the shelter.
With new staff members and a new director in place, Animal Control has already given out nearly 20 spay and neuter vouchers. A dog was adopted out on Monday.
A look inside Animal Control appeared to show well kept kennels and well fed animals, something Crawford said he'd made a priority, even when the facility was closed.
He says the new staff still has to complete some training before the shelter fully re-opens. There is no exact date for the full re-opening, but the new animal control director said it could be as early as Monday, March 4.
Officials have not released any details about the misconduct investigation, but Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk says that investigation is continuing.
