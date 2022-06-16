LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is welcoming dads for free this Sunday in honor of Father's Day.
There's no charges for dads to get into the zoo on Ford’s Father’s Day: June 19, 2022. Fathers visiting the zoo simply need to inform the attendant at the zoo gates and they can enter free of charge. Other family members with dad are encouraged to buy tickets and pay for parking in advance online for faster entry.
Inside, there are several new dads at the zoo, after it welcomed a mountain zebra, a harbor seal, a litter of Lynx kittens and three Bennett's wallaby joeys earlier this year.
The Zoo is open daily year-round. Current hours through Sept. 18 are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
