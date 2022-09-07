LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is temporarily waiving adoption fees for adult dogs and cats.
The KHS adoption fee for adult dogs and cats is usually more than $200. All KHS dogs and cats are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.
KHS recently received nearly 300 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens from shelters in eastern Kentucky that were impacted by flash flooding last month.
"Eastern Kentucky continues to hurt, and the shelters there are desperate,", said Karen Koenig, vice president of animal welfare at KHS. "We can only transport in more animals if we have space at KHS."
Although adoption fees are being waived, Jefferson County residents will need to pay a $10.50 licensing fee.
The adoption special started Wednesday, Sept. 7, and continues through Wednesday, Sept. 14.
CLICK HERE to view dogs that are available for adoption; CLICK HERE to see cats available for adoption. You can also visit in person at the KHS main campus at 241 Steedly Drive from, 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Pets are also available for viewing at the KHS campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.
Extra staff will be on hand this Saturday and Sunday to accommodate weekend adopters looking for their new best friend.
