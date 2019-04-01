LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Louisville Public Works crews cleared out a homeless camp Monday morning in downtown Louisville that was called unsanitary and unsafe.
It took just a couple of hours for workers to clean out the camp and power wash the sidewalk, but it will take more time and money to come up with a plan to solve the larger problem of homelessness in Louisville.
The city had given the people living in the Jefferson Street camp a 21-day notice to pack their belongings and leave.
They left behind piles of trash.
“Unfortunately, it's really an unsanitary situation,” said Eric Friedlander, Metro Louisville’s chief of resilience and community services. “We see human waste, we see needles, some things that are probably fairly dangerous if you came across it.”
One man who did not want to be identified called his tent his home and castle, but he was concerned about where he would go next.
“It's not my home if I can't put it up,” he said. “Where am I going to put it up?”
Both volunteers and paid outreach workers were on hand to help the campers find somewhere else to go.
“This type of situation is just putting a Band-Aid on a major, complex situation,” said Paul Stensrud, director of Jesus Cares at Exit 0.
Friedlander agreed with the assessment.
“The long-term issue is we don't have enough affordable housing," he said. "The long-term issue is we don't have enough services."
Many of the city’s homeless camps are in Metro Council member Barbara Sexton Smith's downtown district. She serves on a task force appointed by Mayor Greg Fischer to find solutions.
Smith said homelessness is a national problem, but she is encouraged by some early local steps that have been taken. A new low-barrier shelters has opened, storage space for the homeless is now available, and there is increased coordination between the various agencies.
“All the providers and servicers are finally starting to work together,” Smith said.
Smith is also proposing an urban campground to help keep those who refuse to live in shelters off the streets.
“There would be bathroom and shower facilities. There could be garbage pickup facilities. There would be security,” she said. “Another component to that would be case management, because people living in an urban campground setting obviously have a number of challenges.”
But with $35 million in budget cuts coming, Smith said she is not optimistic about providing more services for the homeless.
“That's a mathematical equation that simply does not add up,” she said.
With those budget cuts coming, Smith is calling on Louisville’s faith and business communities to step up and do more.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.