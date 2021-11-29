LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vaccination clinic is scheduled Tuesday at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in east Louisville.
Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory is hosting the clinic at the park, located at 3000 Freys Hill Road, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Pediatric vaccinations, boosters and first and second doses will be available. Vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will all be on hand in the front parking lot.
Participants are reminded to bring an ID and insurance card, but those without insurance are also welcome.
Officials said there will also be food trucks on site.
