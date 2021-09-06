LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vehicles are once again welcome in Cherokee Park.
The Scenic Loop reopened early Monday, in time for the Labor Day holiday. It was closed during the pandemic to allow more room for walkers, runners, and bikers.
The Louisville Metro Council voted 19-5 late last month to reopen all of the roads through the park to traffic, despite objections from some people who enjoyed walking on the trail without worrying about vehicular traffic.
Plenty of people were out after the trails reopened Monday, and there were mixed reactions.
"I feel like it is more accessible if there's roads open for everyone, whether you have challenges to get up the hill," said Gina Harper. "And also this is a great thing: I love the fact that we have our own lane to walk. The bicycles can be a little scary within the walking lane, but I don't think there's not enough traffic on a day in, day out basis, to cause either parties an issue."
Anne Marie Brandon wanted the roads to remain closed to traffic. She says cars, along with a lot of bike traffic on the weekends, causes it to get "kind of dangerous because you're all hemmed in here."
In June, city leaders allowed a few roads to reopen before deciding to reopen all the roads based on feedback from park users and nearby residents.
