LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Heart Association is hosting its second annual Step-Up event, offering six pop-up food pantries around Louisville on Monday.
According to Afton Fairchild, Kentucky communications director for the American Heart Association, the free food pantries will offer fresh fruits and vegetables in partnership with Kroger.
It goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The locations include:
- Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane
- Southwick Community Center, 3621 Southern Avenue
- YouthBuild, 800 South Preston Street
- Smoketown Family Wellness, 760 South Hancock Street B100
- Kroger - Broadway, 2710 West Broadway
- Family Health Center - East Broadway, 834 East Broadway
