LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're looking for a way to give back this year, it's not too late to give the gift of life -- and it's needed now more than ever.
The American Red Cross is hosting its 44th annual Holiday Hero Donorama on Monday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 28. It runs from noon to 7 p.m. in the Crowne Plaza Hotel Ballroom at 830 Phillips Lane, near the airport.
Everyone who donates blood also gets a free long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.
The Red Cross says it has a big need for all blood type donations.
Between Christmas and the New Year, more than a million blood transfusions will be given in the United States.
If you can't make it to the event, you can schedule a donation online, over the phone, or through the Red Cross Blood Donor app.
You can also donate at the Kentucky Blood Center at 3121 Beaumont Centre Circle.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.