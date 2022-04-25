LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is partnering with the KFC Yum! Center to hold a blood drive Tuesday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a news release, the blood drive will be held at the KFC Yum! Center.
"Organizers need more than 50 additional people to make an appointment to ensure accident victims, patients with cancer, new moms and others have blood when they need it," the news release states. "For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from routine donations with high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help meet the needs of COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems."
The American Red Cross says anyone who comes to give blood will receive a $10 e-gift card to "a merchant of choice" and a chance to win a new camper. Free parking is available through the KFC Yum! Center garage.
Anyone wishing to make an appointment can do so by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the website by clicking here, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767).
Donors can also contact the Kentucky Blood Center to donate blood, by clicking here.
