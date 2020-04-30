LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The American Red Cross is looking for healthy donors to participate in a two-day blood drive.
The drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 12 and 13 at the KFC Yum! Center, in downtown Louisville.
As the city continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are hoping to "Help Maintain the Blood Supply" for trauma patients, children battling cancer, mothers experiencing childbirth complications, patients with sickle cell disease and others.
Donors must schedule an appointment to participate and are "required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance," according to a news release from the KFC Yum! Center.
To register, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross' official website and use sponsor code KFCYUM or call 800-RED CROSS.
Donors can park for free in the KFC Yum! Center parking garage, which is accessible from Second and Third streets. Donors must enter the arena from the west side of the main entrance off Main Street, according to the news release.
