LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as hospitals resume surgical procedures and treatments that were previously put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As blood drives continue to be canceled, demand for blood in hospitals has grown by 30% "after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis," the organization said Wednesday in news release.
Those wishing to donate must be healthy and "feeling well" in order to give blood. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to donate in the coming weeks and months.
The Red Cross is offering incentives for those who choose to donate, including T-shirts and Amazon gift cards. Anyone who donates from Wednesday, May 27, through Sunday, May 31, will be given a Red Cross T-shirt. Those who donate between June 1 and June 30 will get a $5 Amazon gift card.
Appointments can be made through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or on the Red Cross' website. They can can also be made via phone by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
