LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Triple Crown of Running may not have reached the finish line just yet.
Officials say a significant announcement is planned for Wednesday.
Organizers from RAM Racing and En Motive are staying tight-lipped about the details, but new swag and medal designs are in the works. Three new logos have also been created for legs of the race.
In June, the race series was abruptly canceled after 35 years, with organizers citing a decline in participation and sponsorship dollars.
