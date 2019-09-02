LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Labor Day in Louisville becomes a labor of love to help the homeless.
The annual BBQ Under the Bridge event started the morning of Labor Day lasting through 5 p.m. at East Jacob and First Streets.
Volunteers fired up the grill to cook free BBQ meals for those in need while making it a day of fun for those struggling every day on the streets.
"What better way to celebrate Labor Day than by showing a labor of love and coming down here to provide what they need, not what we need," event coordinator Shenita Rickman said. "It's all about helping people."
Those in need also pick up free clothing, shoes, coats, tents and bicycles.
Trinity Family Life Center and Renee Motley Ministries collected donations for the 2019 BBQ Under the Bridge event.
