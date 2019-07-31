LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local group says the international effort for world peace hits home in Louisville.
For more than 20 years, the organization Interfaith Paths to Peace has marked the anniversary of the WWII nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki with a memorial each August. Now organizers say its annual Peace Lantern Ceremony this weekend will also remember victims of violence in Louisville.
Louisville's Kanetria Walton lost two sons to violence in the past two years. No arrests have been made in either case. She appreciates the organization's effort to spotlight local victims of violence.
"If someone hasn't walked in your shoes, they don't understand what you're going through. So just being able to be around people and connect with people that can understand your pain is very therapeutic and helpful," she said.
Interfaith Paths to Peace will host its annual peace lantern ceremony from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Putney's Pond and Woodlands Park in Prospect.
