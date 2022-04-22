LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're looking to do some spring projects at home, the Home and Garden Show in Salem, Indiana, might have the information you need.
The annual Spring Home and Garden Show, which is in its 21st year, is being held Friday and Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Fair Street in Salem.
The show runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The event is free. Each visitor will be given a free tree seedling.
