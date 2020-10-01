LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Toys for Tots is kicking off its holiday campaign.
Thousands of volunteers and U.S. Marines across all 50 states are collecting new, unwrapped toys to be distributed to less fortunate children. Campaign officials say the need is particularly high this year because of the pandemic.
Last year, the Louisville-area program supported more than 16,000 children and distributed more than 47,000 toys. According to the Toys for Tots website, the Louisville chapter helps families in Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, Henry and Owen counties. The organization does not directly screen families. Instead, the organization provides toys to local agencies for distribution.
The national Toys for Tots organization is concerned about corporate donations for the holiday season and collecting enough toys this year because of the pandemic and the expected need. This year's campaign runs through Dec. 25.
Toys for Tots is a nationwide charity run by the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve since 1947. For more information, visit www.ToysforTots.org.
