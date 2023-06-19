LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Central Community Centers hosted its annual Trustees of Inclusive Equity Awards on Monday evening.
The awards and fundraising event was held at the Atrium at Old Walnut Street. The group honored six people and organizations who advance diversity, equity and inclusion in Louisville and beyond.
The honorees included Michelle Cunningham from Seven Counties Services; Ira Salls, an owner and operator of area McDonald's; Tim Bryant, a vice president for Churchill Downs gaming operations; Doctor Kelly McCants, the executive director at Norton Institute for Health Equity; George Demaree, a board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters Kentuckiana; and Dr. Marty Pollio, JCPS Superintendent.
The event coincided with Juneteenth.
WDRB's Stephan Johnson and his wife, Tracy Johnson, emceed the event and were also honored for their work in the community.
