LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An anonymous $10,000 donation is paying for this weekend's fireworks show in Radcliff.
The city said the person who wrote the check wanted the community to have some fun after such a hard year.
Fireworks are a Fourth of July tradition in Radcliff.
"Being close to a military installation, growing up here, fireworks are just a custom," said Radcliff Mayor JJ Duvall.
This year's show is happening thanks to a $10,000 check from a longtime Radcliff resident who told the city they wish to remain anonymous.
"This person absolutely said, 'I don't want anyone to know it was me, but I want to donate this gift to our community,'" said Duvall.
Duvall said the donor was passionate about doing something that "the entire community could enjoy," so the city decided to use the cash on their annual fireworks display.
The show usually costs between $5,000 and $7,500, but with higher prices this year because of a fireworks shortage, Duvall said offering the same show would've been "a lot more difficult."
"We expected it to be over $8,000 to $10,000, easily, and that would've been maybe a smaller show than what we would've typically been able to do," he said.
Because of the donation, this Saturday's display is expected to be bigger than in years past, including some surprises and larger fireworks.
"I think that is just awesome, just awesome. Bless their hearts," Radcliff resident Linda Happel said of the anonymous donation.
She attends the city's fireworks show every year and is looking forward to this year's celebration.
"All the excitement, the fireworks, the people you get to see," she said. "Just come out and enjoy the fun."
