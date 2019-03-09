LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people took to the streets Saturday morning to take part in the second leg of Louisville's Triple Crown of Running.
The Rodes City Run 10K raced through the streets of downtown Louisville. Runners started at East Broadway and 1st Street downtown and made their way through the Highlands and Cherokee Park.
The same people who won big during the first leg, the Anthem 5K, also crossed the finish line in first place.
Edwin Kibichiy took first for the men, while Flannery Musk walked away in first place for the women.
Now, they just have one leg ahead of them. Kibichiy says he's confident, while Musk says she is surprising herself.
"I mean it would be really awesome to win all three," Musk said. "I never thought I'd be able to. I never thought I'd be able to win a 10K in my life. I never thought I'd run a 10K."
The final leg, the Papa John's 10-miler is on March 23.
