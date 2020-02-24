LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield's Medicaid will invest $2 million to help with health disparities across Kentucky.
The Anthem Foundation will help with the investment this year with a focus on school-aged kids.
It plans to partner with community organizations to fund programs that can help educate people on nutrition, dental care and mental health awareness.
Nonprofits and community partners can submit a proposal and funding request by clicking here.
