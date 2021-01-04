LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program to help low-income families in Jefferson County with their utility bills started Monday.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis Component runs through March 31.
Applicants must live in Jefferson County and be at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines. They must also have a past due bill or disconnection notice.
An appointment must be scheduled to apply. They can be scheduled by calling 502-991-8391 or online here. Officials say the lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For more information on eligibility and what else is needed to apply, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.