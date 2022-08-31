LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Applications have opened for the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court.
The five members of the royal court act as "official ambassadors," during the Kentucky Derby Festival, attending events beginning in January through the weekend of the Kentucky Derby.
"This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience packed with countless opportunities during our favorite time of year," Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Matt Gibson said. "We look forward to crowning the 2023 Royal Court."
Derby Festival princesses are required to be at least 18 years old and be in at least their second year of full-time college or school. Candidates must all be "poised and outstanding in the community," according to the Derby Festival.
One of the Derby princesses will be crowned Derby Queen by a spin-of-the-wheel at the annual Fillies Derby Ball.
The princesses can be residents of Kentucky, or Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.
Applications are due by midnight on Oct. 16. Interviews will be held in-person on Nov. 5 or Nov. 12. To apply and to learn more, click here.
