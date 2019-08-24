LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Art enthusiasts from around the area gathered Saturday afternoon in Sellersburg, Indiana, to kick off the 29th annual Art in Speed Park fine arts fair.
Roughly 100 artists from around the region gather each year to showcase their work, including paintings, jewelry, leather work and more.
"The setting here is amazing," artist Billy Staubach said. "And, of course, you can't beat this weather. I mean, 78 degrees."
This year, the fair featured a new children's area for kids to make their own art pieces. The event also includes live entertainment, food and drinks.
Art in Speed Park is free to attend and continues through Sunday evening.
