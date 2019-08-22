LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city has announced the artists and locations that will be involved in the first-ever Imagine Mural Festival.
Artists will create public artwork that's intended to uncover the untold stories of Louisville's historic neighborhoods, with a central theme of Lean into Louisville, which "explores and confronts the history and legacy of all forms of discrimination and inequality."
This year's murals will be located in Smoketown.
Below is the full list of artists and locations:
- Joe's Neighborhood Food Mart, 542 Lampton St., 40203
- Artist: Victor Sweatt, Louisville, Ky.
- Kertis Creative 786 S. Shelby St., 40203
- Artist: Liz Richter, Louisville, Ky.
- Loaves & Fishes, 949 S. Jackson St., 40203
- Artist: Brandon Marshall, Detroit, Mich.
- Logan Street Basin x 4 murals at basin, 937-967 Logan St., 40204
- Artists: Ashley Cathey, Andrei Krautsou, Steam Exchange
- Metro United Way, 334 E. Broadway, 40202
- Artist: Annie Hamel, Montreal Quebec, Canada
- Petro Towery, 813 Finzer St., 40204
- Artist: The Art Cartel, Wilfred E. Sieg III, Louisville, Ky
- WAVE3 TV, 725 S. Floyd St., 40203
- Artist: OSRS, Louisville, Ky.
- YouthBuild, 745 S. Preston St., 40203
- Artist: The Art of Kacy LLC, Kacy Jackson, Louisville, Ky.
- Terry Zink Property, 702 Logan St., 40204
- Artist: Tramel Harold Fain, Jeffersonville, Ind.
The murals will begin appearing in late-September with the Smoketown Neighborhood Association's "Smoketown GetDown" event, with the festival culminating event on Oct. 12.
