LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Ash Wednesday will look different this year in Louisville amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several precautions have been put in place, including not placing ashes on a person's forehead this year, according to Cecelia Price, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Louisville.
Instead, a priest will bless the ashes and they will be sprinkled on top of the person's head. This method will avoid direct skin contact between individuals.
"While most Americans are more familiar with the placing of ashes on the forehead in the shape of a cross, the sprinkling of ashes is very common in Catholic cultures around the world," Price said.
The ministers will wear masks during the service and social distancing will be enforced.
