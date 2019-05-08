LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Atherton High School placed in the top five in a national competition for Vans shoes, earning at least $10,000 for its art department.
Atherton High School was one of 500 high schools around the country accepted to compete in the annual contest customizing Vans shoes. The company looks at schools it can help.
A group of art students spent about a month designing two pairs of shoes. One pair included a cow skull made of shoes, attached to a skateboard and handlebars. The other design has a honeybee theme, complete with an image of a Goldenrod -- Kentucky's state flower -- for a touch of local flavor.
In April, students found out they made it to the top 50 after the community could voted through May 3.
On Tuesday, JCPS announced on Twitter that Atherton High School placed top five.
The other schools that topped the list are Flagstaff High School in Arizona, New Bedford High School in Massachusetts, Seneca Valley Sr. High School in Pennsylvania and Van Wert High School in Ohio.
Vans will select the winner next week and award them with $75,000, a barbecue party and a musical performance from a surprise artist.
