Pappy Van Winkle

Pappy Van Winkle bourbon. (Source: Kentucky Derby Museum)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can win five bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and support a great cause at the same time.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling the bourbon, which ranges from 10-year to 23-year, and the 1,750 tickets are expected to go fast.

The raffle kicked off Monday, and tickets are $100 a piece.

All of the proceeds will benefit families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House when they come to Louisville for medical care for their children.

To buy tickets, click here

