LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can win five bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and support a great cause at the same time.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling the bourbon, which ranges from 10-year to 23-year, and the 1,750 tickets are expected to go fast.
It’s finally here! Our Pappy Raffle is live! Purchase your $100 chance here: https://t.co/G5sE8qFIxP.One lucky winner will receive a five-bottle flight. The winner will also take home a perfectly curated basket from @pappyandco. pic.twitter.com/ZjEr0FqL8n— RMHC Kentuckiana (@RMHCKentuckiana) March 21, 2022
The raffle kicked off Monday, and tickets are $100 a piece.
All of the proceeds will benefit families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House when they come to Louisville for medical care for their children.
To buy tickets, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.