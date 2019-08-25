LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Christmas still several months away, the Louisville Ballet began its search for the cast of its 2019 production of "The Nutcracker."
More than 100 young performers of all skill levels from around the region gathered Sunday to audition for a coveted role in the holiday classic.
"It's just so much fun," said Alanah Brody, an auditioning dancer. "I love to do ballet, and you get all these cool experiences and you get to dance with the nutcracker on a big stage. It's just a lot of fun."
The annual Brown-Forman production of "The Nutcracker," which has become a staple of the holiday season in Louisville, is meant to be a memorable experience for both the dancers and the audience.
"It's just taken on a great kind of tradition where families take generation after generation after generation to have this holiday experience," Robert Curran of the Louisville Ballet said.
The performances are scheduled to run Dec. 14-22 at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
