LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort Avenue and fall weather are teaming up for a new tradition.
Starting Saturday morning at 10 a.m., "Autumn on the Avenue" will feature live music, entertainment and fall specials at businesses and restaurants.
Children are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes.
There will be face painting for the kids and Oktoberfest style food and drinks.
List of scheduled events:
- Gelato Gilberto - 2240 Frankfort Avenue, will be introducing new fall flavors.
- Pregame Coffee - located at 1737 Frankfort Avenue, will be showing football games and will open a new back patio area.
- Posh Home, Peacock Boutique and Kiddo - 2828-2836 Frankfort Avenue, will host children's activities including face painting, temporary tattoos and cider.
- European Splendor - 2232 Frankfort Avenue, will host Oktoberfest with food and drinks.
- Frankfort Avenue Liquors - 2115 Frankfort Avenue, will have indoor live music from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Autumn on the Avenue is a single day event hosted by the Frankfort Avenue Business Association, Content-1 and Louisville Water.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.