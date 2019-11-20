LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Baby Shark Live!" tour is launching a new set of nationwide concert dates, and and it's swimming to Louisville in 2020.
The tour is scheduled to make a stop at the Louisville Palace on Wednesday, April 29, at 6 p.m. Baby Shark and his friends will sing new and classic songs. Parents also have the option of buying a "meet and greet" upgrade that will feature access photo opportunities and a souvenir bag.
The tour, which played to crowds of about 3,000 during its initial run, has been popular with some dates selling out, said Ryan Borba, managing editor of the trade publication Pollstar, which tracks the concert industry.
Tickets for the April 29 show at the Palace go on sale to the public on Nov. 22. Click here for more information.