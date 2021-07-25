LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of single mothers received some help before children return to school.
Adventure Christian Church held a backpack giveaway for single mothers on Sunday for the 12th year.
The church in Jeffersontown gave away around 140 backpacks on a first-come, first-serve basis. Within an hour of the event starting, nearly all of the backpacks were given away.
Organizers say it can be a difficult time of year for mothers who are getting their children ready for the school year.
"Everybody is just thankful and grateful that we're here to help," Kristi Dorsey with Adventure Christian Church said. "We're not just here for this, we also just want to get to know you, talk with you and if there's something we can help out with otherwise, then we try to help ourselves or help people get the resources they need."
The event also offered food, crafts and inflatable bounce houses for attendees.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.