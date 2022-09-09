LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting an event to pave the way for future nurses.
The Nursing Student Expo is being held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baptist Health Louisville Innovative Learning Center on Kresge Way.
The expo will allow students to connect with nurses, managers and educators. There will also be a mock code drill, a virtual reality demo and a new graduate panel.
Senior nursing students will also be able to schedule job interviews for open positions.
All students will also be able to apply for Baptist's Partners in Advancing Clinical Education (PACE) program, which is a new "apprentice-type program designed for students early in their nursing education, offering guidance as the progress through school, graduation, and into their careers," according to a news release.
Boxed lunches will be provided to attendees.
To register for the event, click here. Students who want to register for the PACE program should email PACE@BHSI.COM.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.