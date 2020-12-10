LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa's elves are making a special stop at the Bardstown Police Department this holiday season.
The department said it wants to give those having a tough year a reason to be thankful, so the elves are stuffing stockings full of goodies for small children, according to a post on its Facebook page.
"If you have felt the pressures of 2020, you are not alone," the Facebook post says. "Let us offer a helping hand to supply your children with a Christmas gift that’s sure to bring on the smiles."
Families who need a little pick-me-up for Christmas should call 502-348-6811 or stop by the police department during business hours, police said.
The elves will provide a stocking for each child while supplies last.
