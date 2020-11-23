LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New COVID-19 rules and restrictions in Kentucky mean changes to a popular annual event in the Highlands.
Bardstown Road Aglow will still be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, to feature local businesses, but the hours will be expanded.
The event will take place from noon-10 p.m. in order to space people out. Masks and social distancing will be required, even when outdoors. Restaurants will offer carry-out, curbside and limited outdoor dining.
There will also be live music at several pop-up locations and a tree lighting with Santa at a safe, social distance.
This year will mark the 35th year for the event.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.