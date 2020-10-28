LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday season is right around the corner, and the coronavirus pandemic isn't keeping Santa from his annual traditions.
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's are inviting families to take pictures and visit with the big man himself. Safety precautions will be in place, including free digital reservations, temperature checks and face coverings.
A magic Santa shield will also be in place between Santa and families, making the visit contactless. Organizers said the shield will be cleaned and sanitized between each visit.
Santa's sanitation squad will also be there to make sure everyone and everything is clean.
Both stores are offering a re-imagined free Santa's Wonderland experience, which includes a free outdoor parade with giveaways, Christmas carols and hot cocoa.
The magic starts Nov. 7 and ends on Christmas Eve.
Organizers say reservations are required, but spots are limited in order to allow social distancing and provide time for additional cleaning.
To make a reservation at Bass Pro, click here. To make a reservation at Cabela's, click here.
