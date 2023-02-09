LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery.
The restaurant in New Albany serves everything from New York style pizza, to Stromboli, to fresh baked goods. You can even grab some family-style fresh salad or some delicious traditional Italian deserts such as cannoli.
The pizza dough and baked items are made fresh each day in house. It's right across the street from New Albany High School, and employs many local students.
"We are all about human connection. We do a lot for the community and the schools," Marcy Doering, co-owner of Legacy Pizza and Bakery.
A limited number of $20 gift certificates go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 for just $10.
Legacy Pizza and Bakery
1001 Vincennes Street
Suite 100
New Albany IN 47150
812-725-0021
