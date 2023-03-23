LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bellarmine's men's basketball student managers do much more than hand out water and clean the floor. They play a little basketball as well.
Back in January, WDRB introduced you to the four managers playing on the team, which is nationally ranked. Because the team doesn't have enough players for a full team, Bellarmine men's basketball assistant coach Al Davis and Bellarmine men's basketball strength coach Jo Griffin play as well.
Even back in January, the team had high hopes of making it to the championship, and now that has come to fruition.
The student managers are on their way to the Annual Manager Games Championship in Houston at the Final Four game of the NCAA Men's basketball tournament on April 1, but they need your help to get there.
The team has set up a GoFundMe for donations. So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $5,300. To donate, click here.
