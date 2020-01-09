BELLARMINE KNIGHT MASCOT - IMAGE COURTESY BELLARMINE U WEBSITE.jpg

The Bellarmine University Knight mascot needs a name, so the school is asking the public for suggestions. Image courtesy Bellarmine University website.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bellarmine Knight needs a name.

Bellarmine University says in a release that its longtime mascot needs a proper name, as the school moves into the NCAA Division I this summer.

The school is taking name suggestions through Jan. 24 online. After selecting the best entries, the Bellarmine community will vote on their favorites. The winning name will be announced at the Knights' homecoming basketball game on Feb. 15.

An unspecified prize will be given to the person or persons who suggest the winning name.

Share your idea online at Bellarmine/NametheKnight.

