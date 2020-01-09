LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bellarmine Knight needs a name.
Bellarmine University says in a release that its longtime mascot needs a proper name, as the school moves into the NCAA Division I this summer.
The school is taking name suggestions through Jan. 24 online. After selecting the best entries, the Bellarmine community will vote on their favorites. The winning name will be announced at the Knights' homecoming basketball game on Feb. 15.
An unspecified prize will be given to the person or persons who suggest the winning name.
Share your idea online at Bellarmine/NametheKnight.
