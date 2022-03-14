LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To celebrate the spring season and upcoming Kentucky Derby festivities, the Belle of Louisville is offering specials to welcome guests back on board.
In April, the Belle and the Mary M. Miller will have special spring break cruises for $5 per person. The Harbor History Cruise will take riders on a 1-hour narrated cruise on the Mary M. Miller. Free popcorn will be provided as part of the sightseeing cruise. The cruise covers several aspects of Louisville's history, including the city's harbor, Black history and women's history. The cruise, which will depart daily from April 2-10, will also have passports available, organizers said. Tickets are $5 per person, but kids age 4 and under will board for free. To purchase tickets, click here.
The Belle will also host a Thunder Over Louisville Dockside event this year on April 23. Tickets, which cost $135 per person and are free for kids age 4 and under, include a catered barbecue meal and access to the Belle of Louisville, including its bathrooms, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Organizers said tickets for the event also serve as a fundraiser for Belle of Louisville Riverboats.
As part of the Kentucky Derby Festival, the Mary M. Miller will serve as the Great Steamboat Race Chaser Boat, following the Belle of Louisville, Belle of Cincinnati, and the American Countess during the May 4 race. As part of the 2-and-a-half-hour event, guests will have access to a "build your own burger bar." Boarding will start at 5 p.m. for the event. Tickets cost $62.50 for adults and seniors — ages 15 to 64, $31.50 for kids age 5-14 and are free for kids 4 and under.
Tickets for each event are available for purchase on the Belle of Louisville Riverboats website, here. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 502-574-2992.
