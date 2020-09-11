LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Argh.
If you live in Louisville and you like pirates, you're in luck. The Belle of Louisville will soon transform into a pirate ship for two themed cruises with live pirates.
During the "Swashbuckling Family Adventure" cruise on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., families will scavenge for treasure, watch sword fighting shows and enjoy live music.
It includes light refreshments and a goody bag of loot. Tickets for the cruise are $35.99 for adults, $34.99 for seniors and $14.99 for kids (ages 5-15). Children under 4 are free.
Then the following Saturday, on Sept. 26, the "Scallywags Sunset Cruise" at 8 p.m. will include a complimentary "Boozy Pirate Punch, a pirate costume contest, and entertainment from DJ Jillian's Island. That event is only for people 21-and-over. Tickets are $35.99.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.