LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville will soon be streaming down the Ohio River once again.
The riverboat will set sail for her first sunset cruise of the season on Saturday, April 3.
The next morning, the Belle will host an Easter breakfast, where guests can enjoy pancakes, mimosas and Bloody Mary cocktails.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, cruise capacity is limited to 50%, and guests must have their temperatures checked and wear a mask.
The Belle is also in the midst of celebrating its history by asking the public for their favorite memories of the riverboat. It's part of a campaign called "Making Memories since 1914" to catalog the Belle's history through stories, photographs and memorabilia submitted by the public.
